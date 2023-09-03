“Beast of a man” - Fans find inspiration in Liam Harrison’s dogged determination to return from injury

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison not only suffered a TKO loss from former world champion Nong-O Hama in their August 2022 world title clash at ONE on Prime Video 1 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but he also sustained an injury.

That injury has forced the British superstar to recuperate and be sidelined for an extended period. But a year after tearing a lot of ligaments from his knee, the ‘Hitman’ is now back in training and has shown huge development in his recovery.

On August 31, 2023, Harrison uploaded a video of him doing pad work. The 37-year-old veteran was seen throwing full power kicks and punches, a great sign that he is now cleared to do full training.

"Few clips from today’s training …finally getting some speed and snap back in my legs … 1% better every day. @andybadco1 @darrellkendall_ #padwork #postACL #rehab #muaythai #boxing"

Because of this incredible progress, Harrison received positive reactions from fans all over the world through the comments posted in the said video. Additionally, he continues to be an inspiration to them.

Harrison holds a record of two wins and three losses under the world’s largest martial arts organization, with his biggest win coming against Muangthai PK Saenchai, which saw him engineer a comeback victory via first-round TKO in April 2022 at ONE 156.

His other victory, another first-round knockout, was over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in January 2020. The ‘Hitman’ is eager to return to action as he eyes a world title shot against newly-minted ONE bantamweight world champion and British compatriot Jonathan Haggerty.

A fantastic victory in his return could earn him another crack at the world title and set up the biggest Muay Thai world title match in England history against ‘The General.’