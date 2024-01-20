“My section as a fighter is nearly up” – Liam Harrison laments about the next chapter of his career once he decides to retire

At 38 years of age and with over two decades of experience at the top of the Muay Thai stack, British Muay Thai icon ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison says the end is nigh for his career.

Harrison has spent the last 18 months rehabilitating an injured knee, and he admits the outstretched arms of Father Time have begun to take a stranglehold on his physical conditioning.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison said his time as a fighter is almost done.

‘Hitman’ stated:

“A fighter's life comes in different sections and my section as a fighter is nearly up.”

Thankfully, the 38-year-old veteran has no plans of leaving the fight game completely, and wants to guide the next generation of martial arts hopefuls when it’s all said and done.

He added:

“The next section, I want to be a coach and I want to be in the gym. I want to be holding pads for my fighters every day and I want to be sparring everyone every day. I want to be helping bring on the new generation. I want to be traveling the world doing my seminars.”

It seems Harrison has things all planned out and will likely stick around to share his knowledge and experience with the UK’s brightest young stars.

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison targets Thai icon for potential last fight

As he contemplates riding off into the sunset of retirement, ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has one name in mind he would like to face in the potential final fight of his career – Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Harrison, in the same interview, said:

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory. Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest news and updates on Liam Harrison’s next fight.