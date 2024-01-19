“Bow in a blaze of glory” – Liam Harrison says he’ll have no regrets if potential Seksan fight will be his last

British Muay Thai legend ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is slowly coming to terms that his professional fighting career is nearing its glorious end.

The 38-year-old has delighted fans with his exploits in the ring for over two decades now, and admittedly, the Bad Company product from the United Kingdom says Father Time has finally caught up with him.

Harrison, who is known as one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship’s elite Muay Thai ranks today, is looking to make a miraculous comeback following a harrowing knee injury he suffered in the middle of 2022.

Looking across the field and picking his final dance partner, however, Harrison knows exactly who he wants to see stand across from him in the ring.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison says he wants to fight veteran Muay Thai superstar Seksan Or Kwanmuang the last time he laces up the gloves.

‘Hitman’ says it’s potentially one of the most exciting fights to make at this stage in his career. He stated:

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory. Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

Needless to say, Harrison is never in a boring fight, and no matter if it’s Seksan or another guy in the ring with him, it’s sure to be fireworks.

When can fans see ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison back in action?

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has been out of commission since a technical knockout loss to Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August of 2022.

In that fight, Harrison suffered a devastating knee injury early in the fight, before he even got going. The 38-year-old has been in recovery and rehabilitation mode since but is expected to see action sometime this year.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Harrison’s next fight.