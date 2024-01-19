“What else is it for me to do” – Liam Harrison admits he almost retired during harrowing injury recovery

British Muay Thai legend ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison admits the time to hang up his gloves for good and call it a career is drawing ever closer.

The 38-year-old veteran fighter from the United Kingdom has been in the game for over two decades, and is an absolute legend. But at his age and experience level, Harrison says Father Time has definitely started to creep in and do his thing.

‘Hitman’ was last seen in action in an August 2022 firefight with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand.

The two met at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It was Harrison’s first shot at ONE Championship gold, but things just didn’t go his way. The 38-year-old ended up blowing his knee out mid-fight, and eventually lost via technical knockout due to injury.

What followed was a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation period, which he is still serving to this day.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison revealed that he had actually contemplated retirement a few months ago.

‘Hitman’ shared his thoughts and said:

“I was very close to even retiring because I thought I'm 38 I've had all these fights 120 fights nearly in my pro, 92 wins 52 knockouts, I thought what else is it for me to do here?”

When healthy, Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet.

When will ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison return?

He has certainly been out of commission for quite a while, but fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison back in action.

Harrison was initially scheduled to return to the ring this January in a Muay Thai fight against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker, but pulled out a month before the showdown after reaggravating his injuries.

However, word from his camp is that Harrison is back in full training mode and getting ready for his return.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Liam Harrison’s next fight.