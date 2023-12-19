Liam Harrison breaks down clash between kickboxing veteran Anissa Meksen and Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja

Like many fans of ‘the art of eight limbs’, English Muay Thai veteran and legend ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t wait to witness the epic ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon fight card ONE Championship has queued up for this Friday, December 22nd.

The stacked card features a slew of world title bouts and compelling battles at the Mecca of Muay Thai.

One such bout will take place between multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen of France and Algeria and local Thai superstar ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja.

Meksen and Phetjeeja will do battle for the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison talked about this epic super-fight, and what he thinks of the action that’s about to go down. Harrison also shares his pick as to who could win this battle.

‘Hitman’ said:

“The rhythm, the scoring, it’s all a bit different. So, under kickboxing rules, I’m picking Meksen. Under Muay Thai rules, I’d go with Phetjeeja.”

Needless to say, both fans and Harrison himself expect this showdown to be nothing short of fireworks, given the similar come-forward style of both fighters.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja do battle for the chance to unify the atomweight kickboxing throne

There’s only one outcome that both Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja want when it’s all said and done – and that’s the chance to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title with reigning divisional queen Janet ‘JT’ Todd.

Whoever wins this upcoming interim title tilt will get the opportunity to book a unification showdown with Todd sometime in 2024, which means a lot is riding on this one fight.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Nights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Nights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.