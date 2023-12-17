“This is the belt missing from my collection” – Multi-time champion Anissa Meksen thrilled to finally get a shot at a ONE world title

Highly decorated French-Algerian former multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen has more gold on her mind heading into her next fight.

Meksen is one of the most accomplished female strikers of this generation. Today, she is considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best in women’s kickboxing the world over, and when she steps into the ONE Championship ring again next week, the 35-year-old will have a chance to prove it.

Anissa Meksen is set to face Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Meksen says she has her eye on ONE Championship gold, which is the missing puzzle piece in her belt collection.

‘C18’ said:

“I waited for the World Title shot for more than three years. That’s why it’s a lot of sacrifice for me. It’s like a dream, you know, because this is the belt missing from my collection."

Anissa Meksen has ONE Championship gold in her sights

Whether or not Anissa Meksen can take the ONE Championship belt home with her next week is entirely up to her. But it won’t be easy. Phetjeeja is a Muay Thai phenom and one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship.

It will take a gargantuan effort from Meksen to take home the victory and the gold. Luckily, that’s not a foreign concept to the French-Algerian star.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website to learn how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.