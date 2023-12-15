“I’m not afraid” – Phetjeeja unbothered by tough assignment against ‘one of the best strikers’ Anissa Meksen

ONE Friday Fights 46 is one of the most stacked cards of the year and a big reason for that is the first title fight on the explosive bill featuring talented striker ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja.

The Thai striking dynamo has been must-watch entertainment every time that she has stepped inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium under the ONE banner.

On December 22, she will welcome world-renowned striker Anissa Meksen back to the promotion for a high-stales matchup with the interim atomweight kickboxing world title on offer.

The fight presents a step-up in competition for the Thai striker but it’s also one that is long overdue in a lot of people’s eyes.

Phetjeeja spoke about this upcoming contest in Bangkok, Thailand, during a recent interview with ONE Championship, where she looked forward to this next test, ready to prove that this is where she belongs:

“I wanted to fight Anissa because she is one of the best strikers in the world. But I believe I can take her down. I’m not afraid of her because I believe in my training.”

Phetjeeja has been in a class all of her own so far in ONE Championship

Her performances on ONE Friday Fights made it clear that competing in bigger and better fights was only a matter of time for Phetjeeja. On her return, she will face a decorated striker for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

At just 21 years old, she has been one of the stand-out competitors to emerge this year. Through four fights she has produced four finishes in 2023 to earn this huge step-up in welcoming Meksen back to the Circle.

Now it is time for her to live up to her nickname by claiming her first piece of gold in the promotion.

