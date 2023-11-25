WATCH: Anissa Meksen looking sleek with her combinations in preparation for world title fight against Phetjeeja

Anissa Meksen showcased her dangerous striking skills with a training video ahead of her world title showdown.

On December 22, ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 46. This won’t be an average event, as the night will end with three world title bouts, including Tawanchai defending his featherweight Muay Thai throne against Superbon in the main event.

Before Tawanchai vs. Superbon, Joseph Lasiri will defend his strawweight Muay Thai throne against Prajanchai in the co-main event. Meanwhile, a third world title fight will take place at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Meksen looks to claim the interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title by taking out 'The Queen' Phetjeeja. ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of Meksen preparing for the upcoming with the following social media caption:

“Too slick 😂 Can Anissa Meksen claim the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship against Phetjeeja on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🏆 @anissameksen”

Why is Phetjeeja vs. Anissa Meksen an intriguing matchup?

Anissa Meksen has never been defeated under the ONE banner, with two wins in Muay Thai and one in kickboxing. Due to her lifetime record of 103-5, Meksen is widely considered one of the greatest female strikers of all time.

She plans to continue her dominant run at ONE Friday Fights 46. With that said, she must be ready for war, as Phetjeeja is riding momentum and has the potential to remain undefeated in the promotion for a long time.

Phetjeeja made her ONE debut in March of this year. Since then, she’s won four consecutive Muay Thai fights, all inside the distance. She now looks to showcase her versatility by taking out Meksen for the interim women’s atomweight kickboxing throne.

ONE Friday Fights 46 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.