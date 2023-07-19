Rising star Phetjeeja shares how she stays humble despite her meteoric rise

Rising Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja hopes to always remain humble, no matter how far her impeccable striking skills take her in the world of combat sports.

Phetjeeja put on a brief, but spectacular showing in her return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 12, earning the biggest win of her already incredible career thus far. ‘The Queen’ scored her third-straight finish under the ONE Championship banner, putting away two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Laura Fernandez in a stunning 26 seconds.

Needless to say, Phetjeeja’s star power received a significant boost having defeated one of the promotion’s top female stars in emphatic fashion. Potentially on the cusp of her first ONE world title opportunity, ‘The Queen’ understands the importance of staying humble and showing appreciation for those that support her along the way:

“Well, the thing is, I have always been this way and I always want to be as friendly as possible to all my fans, the supporters, and the people I know,” Phetjeeja told the South China Morning Post. “So I just want to stay this way.”

With victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, and now Lara Fernandez, Phetjeeja hopes that her next appearance inside the circle will have her standing across from the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

With three straight finishes, has Phetjeeja done enough to earn herself a shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, or does the budding Muay Thai superstar need another big win under her belt?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.