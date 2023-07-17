WATCH: Relive all the electrifying ONE Fight Night 12 highlights that blew the roof off Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

ONE Championship once again proved that it can deliver the most electrifying shows, especially inside a hallowed hall such as the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video was the promotion’s latest Amazon card, and it more than lived up to its billing.

The nine-fight card was littered with some of the best highlights in ONE Championship this year, with seven finishes including the final six matches.

Just a couple of days after the show was broadcast live and free in North America via Prime Video, ONE Championship released the best highlights on its YouTube channel.

“Relive all the best moments from a wild night of martial arts action in the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov!”

The highlight reel began with Superlek Kiatmoo9’s utter dismantling of Russian firebrand Tagir Khalilov.

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, was damn near flawless in the victory and ultimately forced referee Olivier Coste to call for a stop to the contest more than halfway into the second round.

The video also showed the finishing sequences for Akbar Abdullaev, Phetjeeja, Garry Tonon, Amir Aliakbari, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Bogdan Shumarov.

There were five finishes, however, that truly stood out from the rest of the card. Shumarov, Phetjeeja, Aliakbari, Tonon, and Abdullaev each received $50,000 bonuses for their incredible finishes in Bangkok.

Shumarov opened the show with a one-hit knockout against Constantin Rusu, Phetjeeja practically dominated Lara Fernandez, while Aliakbari forced Dustin Joynson to tap to strikes.

Wakamatsu earned his bonus with a blizzard of a ground-and-pound against Xie Wei, while Abdullaev took the bag with a sub-minute KO of Aaron Canarte.

Fans in North America can replay the entire show for free via Prime Video.