ONE Fight Night 12: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Tagir Khalilov on Prime Video was indeed a performance bonus-fest for five deserving warriors.

On Friday, July 14, the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium was once again treated to the finest display of martial arts through nine exhilarating contests.

In the main event, Superlek Kiatmoo9 delivered another flawless performance and recorded his third straight finish at the expense of Tagir Khalilov.

‘The Kicking Machine’ wasn’t the only one who turned heads, as every fighter performed to the best of their abilities in their respective sports.

Here are the five performance bonus winners who took home an extra $50,000 bounty.

#5 Bogdan Shumarov (lightweight kickboxing)

After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, Bogdan Shumarov deservingly took home the first performance incentive of the evening in the opening match.

The Bulgarian had a hard time bypassing Constantin Rusu’s length in the first two rounds, as he was kept at bay by jabs and body kicks from the outside.

Shumarov let his frustrations go in the final canto and unleashed a monstrous head kick that took away the Moldovan’s equilibrium. That was all she wrote.

As the old adage says, it’s never over until the fat lady sings. The Stoic Shumarov even cracked a smile after taking home the $50,000 incentive.

#4 Phetjeeja (atomweight Muay Thai)

ONE rising star Phetjeeja continued her rampage in the atomweight Muay Thai division, adding Lara Fernandez to her list of KO victims.

It was her fastest win yet, as ‘The Queen’ needed just 26 seconds to dispose of the former interim world title challenger.

The Thai prodigy staggered ‘Pizza Power’ early with an overhand right that put her on the back foot. The Spanish striker found herself trapped near the ring ropes, which is pretty much the worst place you can be with Phetjeeja.

The 21-year-old firecracker displayed her killer instinct with an unrelenting barrage of unanswered hooks and an elbow, forcing referee Oliver Coste to end the madness.

Phetjeeja filled her pockets with some bonus cash and perhaps even set a date with the division’s best Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

#3 Akbar Abdullaev (featherweight MMA)

The legend of Akbar Abdulaev continues to grow on the world stage. Following his sub-minute starching of Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, ‘Bakal’ dusted Aaron Canarte in just 41 seconds to collect his second straight $50,000 bonus from ONE.

Both fighters entered the match with an undefeated record, but it was the prolific Russian who managed to keep his in the most violent way possible.

After hurting ‘Tommy Gun’ with a spinning heel hook to the body, Abdullaev followed his wounded prey to the ground and peppered his face with hammer fists.

Referee Herb Dean halted the beating as Canarte’s head kept bouncing on the canvas.

Who’s next for Abdullaev? If he had his way, he wants a date with former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen.

#2 Amir Aliakbari (heavyweight MMA)

Iranian bruiser Amir Aliakbari continued his trail of destruction on Friday, notching his third straight TKO victory at the expense of Dustin Joynson.

The decorated Greco-Roman wrestler meant business from the get-go, not allowing the Canadian to mount any offense.

Aliakbari’s pressure forced Joynson on the defensive and he successfully took the fight to the ground.

From there, the world knew it was only a matter of time before Aliakbari got his hand raised. He pinned Joynson’s left hand with his legs and trapped his right arm in the process, before unloading some brutal ground and pound to his opponent’s unguarded head from the crucifix position.

It got even more interesting post-match as he figured in an intense face-to-face with two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin, who gladly entered the ring after Aliakbari’s call out.

Aliakbari exited Lumpinee Stadium with the extra moolah and a probable rematch with the double champ.

#1 Gary Tonon (featherweight MMA)

Brazilian jiu-jitsu triumphed over Sambo on Friday, as Garry Tonon gave Shamil Gasanov the first taste of defeat in his MMA career.

‘The Lion Killer’ proved he is indeed the best grappler in the division, taking ‘The Cobra’s knee home in one gnarly finish.

Things looked bleak for the American early on, as he was on the receiving end of some vicious grounded knees to the head from the Russian.

The resilient Tonon turned things around in round 2, dropping down for one of his patented leg entries, and proceeded to go to work.

Gasanov looked unperturbed at first when the BJJ savant locked in a scary kneebar. Moments later, the previously unbeaten prospect let out a shriek of agony, as Tonon hyperextended his knee in places it has no business being in.

That piercing sound was music to Tonon’s ear, as he forced Gasanov to yield in pain.

During his Circleside interview, Tonon was vocal about wanting a bonus for his second-straight submission victory. Mitch Chilson granted his wish with the fifth $50,000 incentive of the night.