ONE Fight Night 12 results: Phetjeeja blitzes Lara Fernandez in 26-second beatdown 

21-year-old Thai prodigy Phetjeeja scored another breathtaking knockout in her home country, finishing two-time ISKA kicking world champion Lara Fernandez with a highlight-reel-worthy 26-second TKO.

Right from the start, Phetjeeja showcased her speed, causing Fernandez to immediately retreat. Seizing the opportunity, 'The Queen' unleashed a powerful overhand right that landed squarely on Fernandez's temple. Fernandez instinctively backed up, hoping to create some distance, but Phetjeeja relentlessly pursued her, unleashing a flurry of strikes.

As Phetjeeja continued to deliver an onslaught, Fernandez turned herself away, indicating that she wanted no more of what Phetjeeja was dishing out. That prompted referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage just under the half-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Phetjeeja def. Lara Fernandez via TKO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 1.

With the victory over Lara Fernandez, Phetjeeja moves to 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner, all coming by way of knockout.

Following the victory, ‘The Queen’ called for her first ONE world title opportunity against reigning atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. While we can’t confirm that a showdown with Rodrigues is next for Phetjeeaja, we can report that the rising Thai superstar left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

With the loss, Lara Fernandez falls to 1-2 in ONE Championship, alternating wins and losses since her debut defeat against Janet Todd last year.