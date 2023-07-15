ONE Fight Night 12 results: Garry Tonon takes away Shamil Gasanov's undefeated record with a nasty kneebar

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon delivered another stunning finish on Friday night, scoring a second-round submission against previously undefeated Russian standout Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12.

Garry Tonon came out looking to put pressure on Gasanov early but was ‘The Cobra’ who was able to gain the upper hand, landing in top position as the two men went to the ground. Gasanov was in a perfect position to land some vicious knees on the ground forcing Tonon to move quickly. ‘The Lion Killer’ scrambled back to his feet and transitioned to Gasanov’s back en route to controlling the remainder of the round.

Tonon came out just as fast and furious in the second round, throwing a series of push kicks that prompted Gasanov to move in and drag Tonon to the ground. Gasanov maintained top control and attempted to fire off some ground and pound, but that allowed Tonon to scramble and make his way back up.

Clinching in the corner once again, Tonon dived down for one of his patented leg locks. Clinging to Gasanov’s leg, Tonon cranked, forcing a scream out of Gasanov. ‘The Cobra’ attempted to roll and relieve pressure, but was unable to escape, forcing him to tap out just under the halfway point of the second round.

Official Result: Garry Tonon def. Shamil Gasanov via submission (knee bar) at 2:26 of Round 2.

With his second-straight submission victory, Garry Tonon moves to 8-1 under the ONE Championship banner. ‘The Lion Killer’ is also $50,000 richer, having earned a bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his highlight-reel-worthy performance.

Shamil Gasanov will go back to the drawing board after suffering the first loss of his career thus far.