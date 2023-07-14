MMA
  Shamil Gasanov wants to become a world champion to honor his mother: "I'm thinking about it every day"

Shamil Gasanov wants to become a world champion to honor his mother: “I’m thinking about it every day”

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jul 14, 2023 13:43 GMT
Shamil
Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov -- Photo by ONE Championship

Russian mixed martial arts star Shamil Gasanov’s world title quest is also to honor the promise he made to his mother.

‘The Cobra’ shared this in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post in the lead-up to his scheduled fight on July 14 at ONE Fight 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The 27-year-old Peresvet Fight Team standout said the support that he has been getting from his mother and his family has been a major driving force for him to be a world champion in the multi-faceted sport of MMA.

Shamil Gasanov said:

“I always wanted to be at the top, to be at the top for my mother and my family. I’m thinking about it every day.”

Check out the interview below:

youtube-cover

The quest of Shamil Gasanov for a world title resumes at ONE Fight Night 12, where he will be going up against Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Garry Tonon of the United States in a featured featherweight MMA clash.

It will be his second appearance in ONE Championship after making a triumphant promotional debut last October with a first-round submission victory over South Korean star Kim Jae Woong.

He was supposed to return last February against former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen but had to withdraw at the last minute because of injury.

Garry Tonon, meanwhile, was a first-round submission winner in his last fight in January over fellow American Johnny Nunez.

‘The Lion Killer’ is out to chalk up the victories to make another run at a world title shot.

ONE Fight NIght 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

