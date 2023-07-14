Shamil Gasanov vows spectacular finish of Garry Tonon ‘all three rounds’

Shamil Gasanov will be gunning for a highlight-reel finish against Garry Tonon, whether it’s on his feet or on the canvas.

‘The Cobra’ will undoubtedly lean on his world-class Dagestani wrestling skills at ONE Fight Night 12 on Friday night when he meets one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists in the sport, Garry Tonon.

However, whether the fight stays on the feet or hits the ground, Shamil Gasanov is more than ready to get the job done and score the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post mere hours away from his highly anticipated scrap inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Gasanov made it clear that he will be looking to end things from the get-go:

“I will be looking for an opening and I will be looking for a knockout for all three rounds,” Gasanov said. “If I don’t get one then I’ll submit him.”

With an undeniably impressive 13-0 record, Shamil Gasanov has earned nine victories by way of submission with another two via knockout, proving that he can handle himself anywhere the fight takes him. Of course, Gasanov will be facing another submission specialist with his own list of highlight-reel-worthy finishes.

Garry Tonon boasts a 7-1 record in MMA with an 86% finish rate including four submissions and two KOs of his own.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

