Garry Tonon breaks down Shamil Gasanov’s fighting style

American jiu-jitsu ace Garry Tonon said he has a pretty good idea of what to expect when he takes on Russian star Shamil Gasanov later this week.

‘The Lion Killer’ collides with ‘The Cobra’ at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It is part of a nine-fight offering, which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Garry Tonon broke down the fighting style of Shamil Gasanov, saying:

“He wants to get a hold of you, he wants to eventually submit you. And the fights that don't go that way, it's not because he was trying to do something else. It just didn't happen.”

Garry Tonon, 31, is on a mission to earn world title shot consideration once again after falling short on his initial attempt at the gold in March last year. The New Jersey native battled then-world champion Thanh Le but found himself on the receiving end of a first-round knockout defeat.

He is coming off an impressive submission (kimura) victory in his last fight back in January over fellow American Johnny Nunez.

Looking to trip his push is Shamil Gasanov, who himself is out to bag two consecutive wins after a triumphant promotional debut last October. The 27-year-old Dagestani mixed martial artist finished in the opening round South Korean Kim Jae Woong by way of submission through a rear-naked choke.

He is currently the No. 5-ranked contender in the featherweight division and seeks to climb the rankings with a victory over No. 2-ranked Tonon.

