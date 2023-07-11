Garry Tonon says he must go through ‘gatekeeper’ Martin Nguyen to secure another title shot

American jiu-jitsu savant Garry Tonon believes that to earn another shot at the world title he must go through featherweight division gatekeeper Martin Nguyen.

Currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the weight class, ‘The Lion Killer’ is looking to pile up the wins anew to secure title shot consideration.

Garry Tonon took a stab at the ONE featherweight world title in March last year against then-world champion Thanh Le but fell short, losing by knockout in the first round.

He believes that one of the victories he needs to notch is over No. 4-ranked contender and former two-division ONE world champion Nguyen, who recently signed a fresh contract with ONE Championship.

Garry Tonon shared to ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I still look at Martin as the gatekeeper of the entire division. He's won multiple titles, held them for very long periods of time against very tough opponents. You gotta win the title and you got to beat Martin. You don't just do one or the other.”

As he awaits a showdown with Nguyen, Garry Tonon will battle No. 5-ranked contender Shamil Gasanov of Russia at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The New Jersey native is seeking to make it back-to-back wins after his impressive first-round submission (kimura) victory over fellow American Johnny Nunez back in January.

Shamil Gasanov, meanwhile, is also out to book another victory after his win last October in his promotional debut. ‘The Cobra’ forced South Korean Kim Jae Woong into submission in the first round by way of a rear-naked choke.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes