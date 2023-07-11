BJJ savant Garry Tonon says his striking feels ‘sharp and dangerous’ ahead of clash with Shamil Gasanov

American fighter Garry Tonon vows to bring not only his noted Brazilian jiu-jitsu game but also his improved striking in his scheduled fight this week.

‘The Lion Killer’ returns to action on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will take on Russian Shamil Gasanov in a featherweight mixed martial arts showdown, part of the nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the marquee contest, Garry Tonon, 31, said he is every bit ready wherever the fight goes, more so now that he has improved on his stand-up game to go hand-and-hand with his BJJ skills set.

The New Jersey native told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I feel sharp and I feel dangerous. And I feel like my skills are improving constantly in a standing position. So, I feel really good about that.”

Garry Tonon was last in action back in January, making quick work of fellow American Johnny Nunez, who he defeated by submission (kimura) in the opening round of their clash.

He is looking to generate more victories in the hopes of earning another shot at the ONE featherweight world title currently held by Tang Kai of China.

Shamil Gasanov, 27, meanwhile, seeks to make it back-to-back victories in ONE Championship.

‘The Cobra’ was a first-round submission winner in his promotional debut last October, finishing former No. 1-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong of South Korea with a rear-naked choke.

He was initially set to return last February against former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen of Australia but had to withdraw because of injury.

