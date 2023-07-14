Shamil Gasanov says BJJ will be Garry Tonon’s downfall at ONE Fight Night 12

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov says Garry Tonon’s world-class BJJ skills won’t save him from a beating this Friday night.

The 13-0 Dagestani standout will look to keep his undefeated record intact while moving one step closer to a ONE world title opportunity. That will be easier said than done as Gasanov steps into the ring with one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world, Garry Tonon.

However, even with Tonon’s laundry list of accomplishments in the world of submission grappling, Shamil Gasanov is more than confident that he will get the job done inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I believe once he goes for a submission, the fight will be over even sooner [for him],” Gasanov told the South China Morning Post. “I’m ready to punch him for all three rounds and I will probably submit him.”

Despite only having one win under his belt inside the circle, Gasanov is already in the featherweight world title picture after his first-round finish against Kim Jae Woong in October. A win over an opponent like Garry Tonon could be just the push ‘The Cobra’ needs to get him his first ONE world title opportunity.

‘The Lion Killer’, on the other hand, is determined to use Gasanov as a stepping stone toward another shot at 26 pounds of gold after coming up short in his lone shot for the ONE featherweight world title against former title holder Thanh Le in March 2022.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

