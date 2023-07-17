WATCH: Get a ringside view of Phetjeeja’s insane sub-minute KO of Lara Fernandez

Who demolishes a world champion in 26-seconds? ONE atomweight Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja. At ONE Fight Night 12, the feared 21-year-old prodigy dispatched WBC and ISKA Muay Thai world champion and former interim ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Lara 'Pizza Power' Fernandez. She did so in less than the length of an average TikTok video.

Not much can be said about this 26-second destruction other than you should just watch and marvel at how furious it was.

ONE Championship posted a ringside view of the TKO sequence on Instagram:

""The Queen" reigned SUPREME 👑 Was this performance worthy of a World Title shot next? 👀 @phetjeeja"

'The Queen' made Fernandez, a world champion in her own right, look like she's never done a single Muay Thai session in her life. This level of skill that is rare, especially coming from a relatively young athlete.

Right from the get-go, Phetjeeja overwhelmed 'Pizza Power' with her speed, causing the Spanish fighter to immediately retreat. Like a shark smelling blood in the water, 'The Queen' uncorked a powerful overhand right that landed flush on Fernandez's temple. The former interim world title challenger instinctively backed away, desperate trying to create some distance. Phetjeeja, however, never let up and unleashed a flurry of strikes.

As 'The Queen' continued to deliver her onslaught, Fernandez, perhaps out of mental and physical pressure, turned away. This is almost always a sign that a fighter doesn't want anything to do with the fight anymore, which prompted referee Olivier Coste to step in and call for the stoppage.

Following her victory, the 21-year-old phenom called for her first world title shot in ONE Championship against reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Though we have no news about a possible Phetjeeaja-Rodrigues showdown, we can report that the Thai superstar was awarded with a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

