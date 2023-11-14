ONE Friday Fights 46: Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai set to unify strawweight Muay Thai gold 

Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s eagerly awaited strawweight Muay Thai world title unification fight will take place at ONE Championship’s last show of the year on Friday, December 22.

ONE Championship announced the bill on its official site over the weekend, and the rematch 18 months in the making has all the ingredients to be another fight to remember inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 46.

‘The Hurricane’ took some time to find his feet on the global stage of ONE Championship, losing five of six fights at the start of his tenure. Those defeats only served as a motivation for the Italian-Moroccan athlete, however.

Joseph Lasiri returned to winning ways with a spectacular showing over Australia’s Rocky Ogden before blitzing past Japanese warrior Asahi Shinagawa in the opening stanza to earn himself a shot at Prajanchai’s crown.

When the pair went toe-to-toe five months later at ONE 157 in May last year, the Kick and Punch Milano affiliate put in a striking clinic to force the Thai superstar to quit on the stools at the end of the third canto.

If Joseph Lasiri could bring similar fire in his hands and kicks at ONE Friday Fights 46, he could walk away with a statement upset in The Mecca of Muay Thai and prove that he’s the true divisional king.

At the same time, he cannot look past what Prajanchai brings to the table, as the Thai superstar will be fired up to reclaim what was once his.

The 29-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete has racked up three successive victories on the ONE Friday Fights cards this year, with two unanimous decisions and a knockout over former kingpin Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to add the interim gold to his possession.

Now, he looks to better that achievement, gain redemption, and end his year with a perfect 4-0 slate in front of his home crowd when ONE Friday Fights 46 descends inside the iconic venue on December 22.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

