“I feel very strong” – Anissa Meksen says she’s in the best shape of her career ahead of fireworks display vs. Phetjeeja

Decorated French-Algerian multi-time kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen cannot wait to make her return to the ONE Championship ring. The next time she climbs through those ring ropes, there will be gold on the line.

The 35-year-old is set to face Thai superstar ‘The Queen’ in a highly anticipated showdown at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The bout will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the French-Algerian talked about the upcoming fight, and gave an update on her condition ahead of the match with ‘The Queen’.

The 35-year-old said:

“And I feel very strong. I do a lot of sparring to push myself every time, and I feel so good now. I can’t wait to be at the event.”

It appears as though the French-Algerian is both physically and mentally ready to go for ONE Fight Night 46, and she will stop at nothing to become a ONE world champion.

Anissa Meksen eyes total domination of ONE Championship striking

Legendary French-Algerian fighter ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen can’t wait for her opportunity at ONE Championship gold. If she can defeat Phetjeeja next week, she will be the proud owner of the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title.

Of course, that would set up a unification bout with none–other-than reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd in the future. That is a fight fans are salivating for.

Over in the Muay Thai realm, Meksen could potentially face ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, which would also be a guaranteed barnburner.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.