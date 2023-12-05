“Faster than speed of light” - Anissa Meksen’s technique has fans hyped up for her return against young queen Phetjeeja

Fans are thrilled for Anissa Meksen’s upcoming ONE Championship return.

Meksen last fought under the ONE banner in September 2022, when she defeated Dangkongfah Banchamek by unanimous decision.

On December 22, Meksen will return with an opportunity to become the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion. To do so, the 35-year-old must get through Phetjeeja, a rising superstar with a 4-0 promotional record, all wins by KO/TKO.

ONE recently shared a recent training video of Meksen with the following caption:

“Anissa Meksen is on FIRE 🔥 Can the star striker STOP Phetjeeja on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? @anissameksen”

The Instagram comment section featured several fans praising Meksen for her dangerous striking skills:

“Anissa the best🙏🏿👊🏾💝👏🏽”

“Faster than speed of light 😊👌”

“No doubt about it the belt will FINALLY be with the real champ @anissameksen 🔥🥊”

“The return of @anissameksen 👊🏆🥇”

“Beautiful technique! 👊🏿🔥”

“The Best🔥👑💯”

Instagram comments

Phetjeeja made her ONE Friday Fights debut in March of this year. Since then, she’s fought and won four fights by knockout, including two in round one. The 21-year-old last fought on October 6, defeating Celest Hansen at ONE Fight Night 15.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Where does Anissa Meksen rank among the all-time best female strikers in ONE Championship?

Anissa Meksen holds a 3-0 ONE Championship record, including two wins in Muay Thai and one in kickboxing. Meksen might not have the promotional accolades of Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee, but ‘C18’ has proven to have superior fundamentals than most female fighters in ONE history.

Meksen is also a seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion with a lifetime record of 103-5. Therefore, a win against Phetjeeja followed by a few more superfights could separate ‘C18’ as arguably the most talented female striker in promotional history.

Before focusing on what’s next, Meksen must get through Phetjeeja.