“Both are legend in kicks” - Fans expecting the best possible action from Thai megastars Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon in December

Several fans voiced their predictions for the upcoming super-fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In May 2021, Tawanchai made his highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE: Dangal. The Thai superstar was matched up against Sean Clancy, a former WBC Muay Thai world champion with a warrior spirit.

The PK Saenchai affiliate validated his hype with a striking clinic that ended with a third-round knockout win. Over two years later, ONE recently shared highlights from that fight on Instagram with the following caption:

“Different levels 👊 From 1-10, rate Tawanchai’s chances of defending his featherweight Muay Thai strap against fellow Thai legend Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46?@tawanchay_pk”

Instead of focusing on his win against Clancy, fans were more intrigued to discuss Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s upcoming fight. On December 22, the Thai superstar will headline ONE Friday Fights 46 against Superbon Singha Mawynn to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Fans utilized the previously mentioned Instagram comment section to voice their predictions for Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn:

“It's gonna be hard for him petch was his hardest fight in one and he struggled. I honestly think it goes 50/50”

“Both are legend in kicks superbon and tawanchai”

“Superbons got it”

“Punches in bunches”

“Tawanchai has the advantage of fighting a lot more times with the small gloves and he has better boxing, but we ll see”

“Tawanchai prob gonna keep the belt til luke lessei beats him”

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers on YouTube.

What’s at stake between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon?

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn are most focused on clinching the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Yet, there is more at stake when the Thai superstars meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The winner of the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event will be set up for several blockbuster super-fights. One of those matchups could be against two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who has his eyes set on Tawanchai.

Therefore, Tawanchai and Superbon won’t be short of motivation heading into their December 22 clash. The question is, who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.