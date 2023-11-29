“Get ready for my next fight” - Superbon looking powerful with his hands heading into superfight against Tawanchai

With less than a month before his superfight with Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, Superbon Singha Mawynn is putting the finishing touches on his preparation at his own gym at the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

The gym’s official Instagram posted a short clip of his training where he was seen throwing punches on the pad with one of the gym’s coach-instructors, Kru Jeng.

The video was captioned with:

“Sharpening my skills with small gloves, Get ready for my next fight! 👊🥊💯”

The 33-year-old is coming off a win against Tayfun Ozcan via second-round knockout in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 to earn an outright shot at Tawanchai’s championship belt.

Before that victory against Ozcan, Superbon relinquished the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to pound-for-pound king Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

The Thai megastar’s popularity skyrocketed when he famously beat kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021 via second-round knockout at ONE: First Strike to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon looks to become ONE Championship’s newest two-sport world champion

This gigantic clash between Superbon and Tawanchai may have experienced two pushbacks from its original date earlier this year due to the injury and medical illness they suffered, respectively, but now the fight is finally pushing through.

A win for Superbon can cement his legacy as one of the most decorated strikers in combat sports and will make him a member of the exclusive club of ONE Championship fighters who have won world titles in two different sports.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.