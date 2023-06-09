Superbon guarantees victory over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon is oozing with confidence ahead of his featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

This past January at ONE Fight Night 6, Superbon’s historic three-fight run ended when Chingiz Allazov knocked him out in the second round. Five months later, the Thai superstar returns for the first time since losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The Singha Mawynn affiliate has been matched up against Tayfun Ozcan. During an interview with SCMP MMA, the former kickboxing world champion had this to say about his upcoming fight against Ozcan:

“I feel good. 100 percent this time I'm going to beat him and take back the belt and take back the win.”

Since making his ONE Championship debut in July 2020, Superbon has assembled a legendary resume by securing wins against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. After losing against Chingiz Allazov, the 32-year-old hopes to prove he deserves a rematch against the reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Meanwhile, Tayfun Ozcan plans to utilize his opponent’s name value to boost his chances of earning a world title shot. Ozcan is the number five-ranked featherweight kickboxer in ONE with a promotional record of 1-2. He last fought in the Circle in September 2022, losing against Grigorian by unanimous decision.

The intriguing featherweight kickboxing match will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, US primetime. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

