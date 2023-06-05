Superbon says loss on home turf and getting knocked out makes him greedy for a win

There's no surprise as to why Superbon is extra motivated to construct a significant win at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

The ruthless Thai started the year as the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing division, only to drop his 26-pound strap less than two weeks into the year when he squared off against Azerbaijani-Belarusian dynamite Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13.

Allazov tagged the then-divisional king with rounds of blistering right hands, sending him down for the count early in the second round.

He dropped the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym representative with another right before a final right hand earned him a walk-off KO at only 63 seconds of the stanza.

Superbon hasn’t gotten over the defeat, and he has used it as fuel for his training camp in preparation for Tayfun Ozcan, a battle that gets underway inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium later this week.

While his dance partner on fight night brings a similar appetite to win, Superbon said the manner of his defeat and the knockout makes him far hungrier than the Dutch-Turkish striking genius.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Superbon said:

“I lost on my turf and got KO’ed before I had a chance to show what I practiced.”

With less than a week remaining before his fifth outing on the ONE stage, Superbon remains confident of his chances to outclass Ozcan and earn himself a shot at the gold he once owned.

