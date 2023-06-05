Tayfun Ozcan prepared to use Superbon fight to get his career back on track

Tayfun Ozcan knows that his upcoming tie against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 11 could have major implications for the direction of his career at ONE Championship.

The Dutch-Turkish megastar enters this battle against the top-ranked contender and former divisional king with a 1-2 run under the spotlight of the Singapore-based promotion.

And Tayfun Ozcan looks to right that mixed run at the most iconic venue of them all, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship just days out from his featherweight kickboxing tilt, the Siam Gym representative said:

“I can’t accept that my ONE career is two losses to one win. I cannot accept that.”

Tayfun Ozcan debuted at ONE: First Strike in October 2021, falling to the hands of Thai phenom Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong after three rounds of hard-fought action.

Knowing he couldn’t afford a successive loss in ONE Championship, the 31-year-old returned to the drawing board to chalk up a more formidable game plan for his sophomore outing.

Thankfully, it paid dividends for him, as he gained a unanimous decision win over German striking machine Enriko Kehl at ONE: Full Circle in February last year.

That positive run, however, came to an end when Tayfun Ozcan went down to a unanimous decision loss to Marat Grigorian at ONE on Prime Video 2.

He looks to get back on track this week against one of his toughest tests yet. Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

Poll : 0 votes