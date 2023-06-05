Tayfun Ozcan likens ONE Championship’s featherweight division to UEFA Champions League

In football, there’s the UEFA Champions League. In martial arts, ONE’s featherweight kickboxing division is on an equal level in terms of competition to the eyes of Tayfun Ozcan.

Ahead of his showdown against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9, the Dutch-Turkish star striker said that ONE’s featherweight kickboxing weight class featuring world champions packs plenty of competition from bottom to top, which results in must-watch entertainment anytime, anywhere.

In an exclusive interview with the organization, before he returns to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tayfun Ozcan said:

“[Giorgio] Petrosyan, Sitthichai, Marat, Superbon, Chingiz — it’s like the Champions League. That’s the division that we’re in. You watch the Champions League final. You see 1-1 or 1-0. It always comes close. It’s painful, but it is what it is. They are losses.”

The featherweight kickboxing division, often described as the most-stacked weight class in martial arts history, has been nothing short of entertaining – like the Champions League – since its inception.

The division has hosted several world-class battles on the ONE stage, from a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix to another and the inaugural divisional strap, which Superbon picked up with his head kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

The next couple of months will see more intriguing battles from the division unfold.

Current divisional king Chingiz Allazov will defend his gold against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 5.

Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 11 will see No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan take on top-ranked Superbon, a match that could possibly determine the next man in line for gold.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch all the action live and for free on June 9.

