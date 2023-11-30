“I’m very confident” – Tawanchai feeling positive ahead of ‘most significant battle’ versus Superbon

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai can’t guarantee a victory in his next outing, but he’s feeling as confident as ever as he stares down the barrel of his biggest challenge.

On December 22, he will put his title on the line against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn. The bout will headline an absolutely stacked night of fights emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Speaking of their highly anticipated clash at ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai is ready to give it everything he has against Superbon but is unsure how things will ultimately play out between the two Thai icons.

“This is the most significant battle of my life,” Tawanchai said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “Superbon has always been excellent. I'm very confident for this fight but I can't say a victory is guaranteed for me. Anything could happen, but I'll give it my all.”

Tawanchai's form heading into war with Superbon

Tawanchai is one of the hottest acts in ONE Championship as he goes into the biggest fight of his combat sports career. Dating back to January 2022, he has won six straight, including his impressive title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161.

Since then, he has defended the featherweight title against Turkish standout Jamal Yusupov before turning his attention to kickboxing. He earned back-to-back wins against Davit Kiria and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, proving himself to be a threat in more than one sport.

Will Tawanchai continue his impressive streak with a win over Superbon, or will the former kickboxing world champion claim his first crown in the art of eight limbs?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.