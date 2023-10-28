WATCH: Tawanchai goes to war against Petchmorakot to capture featherweight Muay Thai throne

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set for a massive showdown for the ages at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. Across the Circle from him will be former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This bout between two all-time greats is deemed a "best vs. the best'' match-up. Ever since he laced his gloves as a professional, with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line, we can guarantee this clash will be one for the ages.

Tawanchai was seen as the future of the sport. His near-perfect grasp of technique, seer-like vision inside the ring, and insane speed are second to none.

The young buck had his "passing of the torch" moment when he faced the then-world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 last year. The bout saw the young future world champion hold his own against one of the best and show him that his time has come.

ONE posted a highlight-reel video of the bout on Instagram:

"Tawanchai pulled out all the stops when he claimed the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title from Petchmorakot 👑 The Thai megastar defends the strap against Superbon on December 8! @tawanchay_pk"

After the Petchmorakot win, the 24-year-old world champion defended his newly-acquired belt against Jamal Yusupov a few months later. He swiftly ended the bout with a leg kick less than a minute into the first round. After which, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king jumped over to kickboxing and scored back-to-back wins over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut, respectively.

Catch Tawanchai defend his belt for a second time at ONE Fight Night 17, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.