WATCH: The sneaky kick set-up Tawanchai used to blast Jo Nattawut with a blinding straight left

At ONE Fight Night 15, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai went toe-to-toe with divisional stand-out Jo Nattawut in a three-round kickboxing fight. The last-minute contest came on the heels of the world champion's original opponent, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, getting injured in fight camp.

Despite the late opponent replacement, however, the two Thai warriors put on a banger that dazzled and awed the crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai's signature technical prowess clashed with Nattawut's steam-rolling aggression. One amazing moment was when the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champ knocked his opponent back with a slick kick-punch combination. Mechanically, it worked like a superman punch.

Here's a video of the combination as posted by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"The setup 😳 Can Tawanchai shut down Superbon once and for all when he defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo? 🏆 @tawanchay_pk"

Fans are loving the video in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@prerrrnnnnaaa speaks what most feel about the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion:

"I am addicted to his fights😭😭"

@franjodac suggests a move to a different sport for the Muay Thai king, who already is excelling in two different martial arts:

"Has Tawanchai considered MMA? This dude is an artist"

@theonlyone.27 praised the technical difficulty of pulling off such an amazing combination:

"👀 damn near looks like both strikes lane at the same time lol 🔥🔥🔥"

At ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, Tawanchai will finally get to defend his belt against Superbon. After dispatching Nattawut via a unanimous decision, the Thai world champion will get to settle the score with his fellow all-time great. Fans, fighters and pundits are declaring this bout as a "best vs. the best" match-up that only happens once in a generation.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 17, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.