WATCH: Intense firefight between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15

At ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, we were treated to an absolute firefight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut in a three-round featherweight kickboxing match. Tawanchai, who holds the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, was originally scheduled to defend his throne against former divisional kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

As bad luck would have it, Superbon got injured in training and was replaced by Nattawut in the last minute. As luck would have it, however, the replacement met and largely exceeded expectations despite the short notice bout.

'Smokin' Jo did better than most of Tawanchai's recent opponents and on several occasions gave the Muay Thai world champion more than he could handle. The ONE Muay Thai world champion, however, showed his championship heart and determination and eked out with a unanimous decision win.

ONE posted a video of the entire fight on YouTube:

"ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai and the hard-hitting “Smokin” Jo Nattawut went toe-to-toe in a thrilling kickboxing battle at ONE Fight Night 15!"

Pundits and observers have largely foretold a dominant Tawanchai performance, but Nattawut made them eat those words up. He made the most of his opportunity by taking the fight to the young phenom and meeting him shot-for-shot.

The pace with which the fighters were fighting was enough to cause a heart attack. The two Thai superstars immediately went at it with kicks and punches without much pause. It was like watching a man fight his reflection on a mirror.

Whatever Nattawut throws, Tawanchai throws back - and vice versa. It was quite the sight to see as both warriors showed us what high-level kickboxing truly looks like. Everything is precise and calculated, yet thrown with absolute bad intentions.

In the end, however, despite the strike connection being razor close, the ONE Muay Thai king appeared to be landing the harder shots as the judges unanimously saw the match going his way. This win gives him two straight victories in kickboxing. Where he goes from here is solely up to the young Thai phenom.

Perhaps challenge Chingiz Allazov for the kickboxing world title or fight his original opponent Superbon. Only time will tell.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.