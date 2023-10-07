ONE Fight Night 15 results: Tawanchai outlasts game Jo Nattawut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai made his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 15 for a kickboxing clash with veteran striker ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

In the opening round, Tawanchai came out immediately looking to put pressure on Nattawut and light up the former WMC Muay Thai titleholder with a series of lightning-fast leg kicks. Refusing to be walked down, Nattawut stood his ground and fired back every step of the way,

After a relatively competitive first round, Nattawut landed a big right hand that backed up Tawanchai in the opening seconds of the second. Tawanchai attempted to fire back, but Nattawut picked up the pace looking to end things early. Tawanchai survived the early-round barrage

Tawanchai bounced back in the latter half of the second stanza, but it was anybody’s fight going into the third and final round.

With the fight on the line, Nattawut kicked up the aggression, but the story of the final three minutes was Tawanchai’s vicious body kicks that practically moved Nattawut across the ring every time they connected.

In the final 10 seconds, both fighters let their hands go, putting an exclamation point on a fantastic three-round scrap between two of the promotion’s best strikers.

Expand Tweet

Official Result: Tawanchai defeats Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision.

With the win, Tawanchai has now won six straight inside the circle with the last two coming in kickboxing. He improved his record to 7-1 in ONE with 131 career wins overall.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson following his victory, Tawanchai hoped to reschedule a fight with the man he was originally scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 15, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Expand Tweet