ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video - Early results from Bangkok

ONE Championship returned with another epic night of fights filled with highlight-reel-worthy knockouts from the get-go.

In the opening fight of ONE Fight Night 15, Shakir Al-Tekreeti made his promotional debut a successful one, scoring a solid unanimous decision victory over French standout Bampara Kouyate.

Japan’s Hiroyuki Tetsuka delivered the first finish of the night, securing a first-round submission via armbar against South Korea’s Jin Tae Ho. Hiroyuki moved to 4-1 under the ONE banner, winning his last three bouts all by way of finish.

In the third fight of the evening, Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja scored her ninth straight finish in a dominant victory over Celeste Hansen. During the third round, ‘The Queen’ opened up a nasty cut on her opponent that forced the referee to pause the action and bring in the ringside physician. It was determined that Hansen could no longer continue resulting in a technical knockout for Phetjeeja.

Chinese warrior Hu Yong kept the fireworks coming, earning his seventh win under the ONE banner with a quick 63-second knockout of Eko Roni Saputra. Hu improved to 8-1 inside the Circle and 12-4 overall.

Adding another highlight-reel finish on the night, Zhang Lipeng got back into the win column with a first-round knockout of Russian standout Timofey Nastyukhin. Lipeng landed a nasty right hand that rocked his opponent. Smelling blood in the water, Lipeng moved in and finished the fight on the canvas with a series of ground and pound strikes. ‘The Warrior’ took home the first $50,000 bonus of the evening after that spectacular finish.

Closing out the early portion of the evening was a battle between top-five strawweight contenders Joshua Pacio and Mansur Malachiev. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, ‘The Passion’ walked away with the unanimous decision victory, handing Malachiev the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

Check Out Full Results from the ONE Fight Night 15 Early Bouts Below:

Shakir Al-Tekreeti defeats Bampara Kouyate via unanimous decision - (Muay Thai - 174.5lb catchweight)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeats Jin Tae Ho via submission (armbar) at 4:45 of round one - (MMA - welterweight)

Phetjeeja defeats Celest Hansen via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:01 of round three (Muay Thai - 121.5lb catchweight)

Hu Yong defeats Eko Roni Saputra via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 1:03 of round one (MMA - flyweight)

Zhang Lipeng defeats Timofey Nastyukhin via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 3:18 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

Joshua Pacio defeats Mansur Malachiev via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

