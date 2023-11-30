“One of the strongest things about my game” – Tawanchai lists his speed as a pivotal facet of his arsenal

Current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes he and his next challenger, Superbon Singha Mawynn, are evenly matched.

Emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Friday Fights 46 will feature a plethora of can’t-miss matchups all headlined by a Muay Thai superfight pitting ex-featherweight kickboxing king Superbon against one of the hottest acts across the ONE Championship roster.

Weeks away from the highly anticipated showdown, Tawanchai shared his thoughts on how he stacks up against Superbon during a recent interview with Antoine Pinto:

“In terms of speed, we're pretty same too,” he said. “Not too different. He’s got great movement and I believe my speed has been one of the strongest things about my game.”

Tawanchai goes into his latest ONE world title defense riding an impressive six-fight win streak with victories in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. He’ll look to make it seven in a row when he returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai later this month.

Tawanchai’s hot streak will face its greatest test

Dating back to January 2022, Tawanchai has come out on top in his last six bouts, including an impressive ONE world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161.

Since then, he has defended the title against Turkish standout Jamal Yusupov in addition to earning back-to-back victories over Davit Kiria and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in kickboxing competition.

But with all due respect to his prior opponents, none of them have posed a threat like the one that Superbon brings to the ring every time he steps inside it. With 114 career wins to his credit and a reign as the former ONE featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon will offer a challenge unlike any Tawanchai has experienced.

Will Superbon score his second ONE world title in as many divisions at ONE Friday Fights 46, or will Circle and ring announcer Dom Lau be yelling ‘and still’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.