“There was not so much pressure” - Stamp Fairtex surprised by timid Ham Seo Hee in world title clash

Coming into ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex had one thing on her mind: to leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium as the first ever three-sport world champion.

In the end, she was able to dictate the contest against South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee, who had her offense totally shut down by the elite striker of the Thai superstar.

It was a fairly routine display of her ruthless striking that fans have come to expect from Stamp, the former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

During a recent interview with New York Post Sports, the ONE atomweight MMA world champion reflected on the fight and revealed that her opponent didn’t approach the fight at all like she had predicted:

“I was surprised because usually Ham puts on a lot of pressure in her fights but in this one when she fought me, there was not so much pressure.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.

Stamp Fairtex showed her evolution at ONE Fight Night 14

There are often two sides to every coin in martial arts and there is definitely an argument that Ham Seo Hee fought too cautiously against Stamp Fairtex.

She was never able to close the distance and put pressure on her opponent which are the clear ways to stop her from implementing her striking.

It also has to be said that the experience the Thai striker has racked up in MMA at this point proved to be crucial for her on the night.

A younger and more eager Stamp may have tried to push the action too much or over stepped with her aggression.

But on this occasion, she was happy to dictate the fight and hunt for the finish with a precision shot to close the show.

She did exactly that, demonstrating her patience and confidence at this stage in her MMA journey.