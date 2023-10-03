Chatri Sityodtong hails Stamp Fairtex the ‘greatest female combat sports athlete’ after ONE Fight Night 14 feat

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex did the unthinkable last week.

The 25-year-old Fairtex gym product and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion captured her third world title to become an unprecedented three-sport world champion. And no one was more impressed than ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Sityodtong hailed Stamp Fairtex as the ‘greatest female combat sports athlete’ ever.

The Thai-Japanese billionaire entrepreneur said:

“She is the greatest female combat sports athlete because no one has done what she has done - win Muay Thai at the highest levels, win kickboxing at the highest levels, win MMA at the highest levels. And the way she’s done it.”

Sityodtong has witnessed Stamp Fairtex grow as an athlete since she joined ONE Championship in 2018. Through the course of nearly six years, the ONE head honcho has seen just how much Stamp has transformed her game.

He added:

“I went to visit Fairtex two three months ago, just touring Thailand, and I had a training session with her. Her jiu-jitsu is legit. And that armbar that you saw, it was tight, it was in. If there was 10 more seconds, that arm would have been broken. It was on. Who would have thought that a Muay Thai World Champion would be slick. Now, her no-gi game is genuinely black belt level. Actually, Mikey Musumeci was there with me, we were training together, and he was blown away by Stamp’s skills now on the ground.”

With her technical knockout victory over dangerous South Korean Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 last Friday, Stamp Fairtex is now the reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.

