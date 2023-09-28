Ham Seo Hee says veteran experience "a very strong advantage" against Stamp Fairtex

What’s one way to beat a young, powerful superstar on the rise? You beat them with veteran experience. And that’s exactly what no.2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea is banking on when she steps into the Circle on Friday night.

Ham is set to face former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and current no.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 14 virtual press conference, Ham talked about her one distinct advantage over Stamp, and that’s how she has seen and done it all in the cage.

The 25-year-old South Korean veteran said:

“I believe all jobs require strong experience, especially MMA. I have an abundant experience in MMA fights, a lot more than Stamp. That’s why I feel I have a very strong advantage in this fight against Stamp because I have a lot more experience in MMA fights.”

Will it be veteran experience, or unbridled youth that wins the day, and the ONE Championship belt? We shall soon find out.

Needless to say, Ham is bringing everything into this matchup, and fully expects to leave the arena with ONE gold around her waist.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live on September 29th, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.