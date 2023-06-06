What Stamp Fairtex learned from losing to Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex revealed one very important lesson she learned competing with reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Stamp fought her way through the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Tournament in 2021 en route to a world title clash with undisputed atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE X in March 2022. Stamp brought the fight to Lee, nearly finishing her in the first round with a brutal body blow in the early going.

Living up to her ‘Unstoppable’ nickname, Lee survived the opening round and managed to take things to the mat in round two where she controlled the narrative. Eventually taking Stamp’s back, Lee scored a second-round rear-naked choke submission to retain her title in spectacular fashion.

Looking back at her first ONE world title opportunity in MMA, Stamp Fairtex revealed one lesson that she learned that night that has since served her well inside the Circle.

“I learned a lot from fighting Angela Lee. One of the most important things is not to be too excited and not to be careless,” Stamp said while speaking to ONE Championship.

Since coming up short against Angela Lee, Stamp Fairtex has scored three straight wins, besting Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match, and most recently, Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10. Her knockout win over Anderson, coming by way of a perfectly-timed liver kick, earned the Thai fan favorite an opportunity to capture the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Standing in her way of that goal will be No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee. The promotion is yet to announce a date or location for the highly anticipated world title tilt.

And If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes