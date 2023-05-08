Stamp Fairtex is confident heading to a ONE women’s interim world title clash with Ham Seo Hee.

The Thai superstar earned her spot opposite Ham after stopping Alyse Anderson in the second round of their atomweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend.

During the post-fight press conference for the event, Stamp Fairtex was asked about her thoughts on her upcoming opponent. She responded by saying:

“I will say Angela Lee is much tougher, she’s the toughest opponent I’ve faced actually.”

Stamp Fairtex challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world champion last year and nearly had her beat in the first round courtesy of some massive body shots. However, Lee recovered and submitted Stamp in the second round.

The 25-year-old has rebounded quite nicely since that loss, scoring wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson. She even dabbled back in kickboxing, overcoming Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak back in December.

Stamp may not be too concerned about Ham Seo Hee during the press conference, but she could reconsider when she starts her preparations for the South Korean MMA veteran. 'Hamzzang' has over 30 professional bouts to her name, competing all over the world. She has won all three of her fights in ONE Championship and will no doubt be motivated to claim gold on the global stage.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that the promotion is giving the Lee family all the time they need to grieve the loss of Victoria Lee late last year. In the meantime, an interim world title for women’s atomweight division will be created, with Ham Seo Hee and Stamp Fairtex now confirmed to be battling for the belt.

ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live and free via Amazon Prime in North America.

