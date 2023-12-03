WATCH: Phetjeeja looking powerful in her preparation for Anissa Meksen dream match at ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE Championship will end 2023 with a loaded card on December 22. The three world titles are at stake as Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn headlines ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Also in the co-main event, Joseph Lasiri and Pranjanchai PK Saenchai will unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title when they meet for the second time. Meanwhile, the third world title feature on the card is going to be the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title match between Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen.

Phetjeeja and Meksen will vie for the opportunity to capture gold and an outright shot against Janet Todd for a unification match for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. Ahead of this crucial matchup, ONE Championship posted a short clip of Phetjeeja on Instagram with the caption:

“Looking crispy 🙌 Will Phetjeeja become an interim ONE World Champion at ONE Friday Fights 46? @phetjeeja”

As seen in the video, the 21-year-old phenom was looking powerful as she unleashed a lethal combination. She hopes to fully utilize it against Meksen in their world title showdown.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative has won all four of her bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization by beating Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen. What’s even more impressive is that all of these victories were via TKO stoppages.

Phetjeeja wants to set up a unification match with atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd

A win for Phetjeeja will secure her the 26-pound golden belt and make her the interim world champion of the division. This also earns her an automatic world title shot against Janet Todd, which could happen in 2024.

It will not be an easy match for the Thai rising star because Meksen is an equally impressive opponent who also holds an undefeated record of three wins in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will be available to watch on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.