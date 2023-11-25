WATCH: Phetjeeja’s knee strikes looking lethal in preparation for world title matchup against Anissa Meksen

ONE Championship's Phetjeeja Or.Meekun is on a staggering rise through the ceiling of her division. On a 12-fight winning streak with four straight KO/TKO wins in ONE Championship so far, 'The Queen' is looking at her first world title match at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Across the ring from the young Thai will be French-Algerian former ISKA world champion Anissa Meksen. The 103-5 Meksen is on a 3-fight winning streak in ONE Championship and will face Phetjeeja for the ONE interim women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

Ahead of her fight with Meksen, the Thai phenom was seen hitting the pads in the gym. Needless to say, it looked frightening just to watch:

Fans are reacting to the training video in the comments section:

Hitting the pads with a resistance band attached to your leg is hard enough. With the sound Phetjeeja makes every time she hits those knee strikes. However, it doesn't look like she's bothered by the resistance at all. That's how powerful she is.

In her best performance to date, Phetjeeja demolished Lara Fernandez in just 26 seconds

In her third bout in ONE Championship, 'The Queen' handily dispatched WBC and ISKA Muay Thai world champion and former ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Lara Fernandez. At ONE Fight Night 12, the young phenom snatched a massive KO win in less than the length of an average TikTok video.

Here's a video of the 26-second destruction:

After her quick destruction of Fernandez, 'The Queen' fought once again just three months later at ONE Fight Night 15. She faced Australian Celest Hansen and the results were similar, only took a bit longer. The Thai prodigy stopped her Aussie foe via TKO in the third round.

ONE Friday Fights are streamed free weekly on ONE Championship’s social media channels.