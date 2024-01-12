“That makes us dedicate ourselves even more” – John Lineker says fan admiration for his recent surge means a lot to him

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, the hard-hitting ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is feeling super appreciative for all the support he is getting from the fans.

The 33-year-old Brazilian veteran has been viewed as somewhat of a heel for the majority of his career. But since joining ONE Championship, ‘Hands of Stone’ has really shined, and the fans have gotten behind him.

Despite suffering a heartbreaking setback against countryman Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video last February 2023, Lineker received positive feedback from fans on social media due to his warrior spirit and large heart.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Lineker says he is thankful for the kind words people have shared with him.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“It is something very important for all athletes. It's something that motivates us, that makes us dedicate ourselves even more inside the cage. It's something that makes me very happy.”

Who would have known that the man with 18 knockout victories in 37 career wins would be such an inspiration to many? Lineker wants nothing more than to continue inspiring people with his performances in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

What’s next for former bantamweight MMA king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker?

‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is coming off two impressive victories over top-flight opposition since surrendering the bantamweight belt to Fabricio Andrade.

A third-round technical knockout victory over dangerous South Korean slugger ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 last August 4 proved Lineker’s mettle, as he came back from being nearly stopped early in the fight.

Then, a thorough unanimous decision win over highly regarded Filipino fighter, no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman at ONE Fight Night 14 last September cemented the fact that Lineker remains the biggest threat in the division.

The 33-year-old is looking to book a rematch with Andrade later this year.