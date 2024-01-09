“He would be a good challenge” – Fabricio Andrade says streaking Kwon Won Il has earned the right to a rematch against him

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil has established himself as the most dangerous fighter in his division. His epic conquests over contenders like Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and fellow Brazilian mauler John Lineker are proof of his greatness.

In fact, Andrade has pretty much taken out the cream of the crop at bantamweight. However, there is one man on the rise who the 26-year-old out of Tiger Muay Thai believes has earned the right to share the cage with him once again.

Enter South Korean slugger ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il.

Kwon has won five of his last six fights in ONE Championship, with his lone defeat to Andrade himself during this stretch. Those five wins came over notable opposition and all via knockout inside the distance.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Andrade says out of all the bantamweight hopefuls right now, it is Kwon who is most deserving of a crack at the gold.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Kwon would be the second guy who deserves a title shot. He’s a good fighter, you know. He’s coming from a good win against Artem. So besides Lineker, he would be a good challenge.”

If Kwon can get past his next opponent, it could set up a rematch with Andrade for all the marbles.

Fabricio Andrade willing to rematch Kwon Won Il if South Korean star wins next fight

There’s a lot on the table for ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il, who could nab himself a shot at ONE Championship glory if he beats his next opponent.

Now that Fabricio Andrade has singled Kwon out among the pack, all ‘Pretty Boy’ has to do is get past his next foe, dangerous Mongolian knockout artist Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Kwon and Shina lock horns at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.