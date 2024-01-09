“I’m focused on recovering” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade reveals he dealt with multiple injuries in 2023

Fabricio Andrade looked every bit as powerful during his 2023 run, but the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion recently revealed that he was not at his absolute best.

The Brazilian star is easily one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, fully capable of producing magic whenever called upon.

Andrade, however, admitted in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that he was nursing a few injuries during his rather successful run in the past year.

‘Wonder Boy’ doesn’t have a fight lined up at the moment, and he’s more than glad to use that downtime to get some rest and fix some bruises he accrued from 2023.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“Yes, now I’m focused on recovering from some injuries that I have. I have been dealing with multiple injuries on the left side of my shoulder, arm, and neck.”

Although he stayed in Thailand for much of 2023, Andrade is now back home in Brazil, having just celebrated the holidays with his family.

There’s no official word when Andrade will return to the Circle, but it’s always a certainty that he’ll bring the fireworks once he’s back in full health and rocking his trademark colorful hairdo.

Fabricio Andrade achieves boyhood dream in 2023

Fabricio Andrade seems to have his plans laid out even before he reached ONE Championship back in 2020.

A former kickboxing and Muay Thai artist, Andrade decided that MMA would be his calling card, and it wasn’t long before he signed with the global martial arts promotion nearly four years ago.

Andrade took to the promotion with the greatest of ease and racked up five straight wins, four of which ended in either a submission or knockout.

At ONE on Prime Video 3, Fabricio Andrade got a shot at the ONE bantamweight MMA world title in a fight against John Lineker.

Despite dominating the match, Andrade struck coal when he inadvertently tagged Lineker’s groin, causing the October 2022 match to end in a no-contest.

Their rematch, though, was immediately booked and Andrade finally achieved what he set out to do at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023.

Lineker and Andrade traded wall-shattering shots throughout the contest, but it was ‘Wonder Boy’ who landed more accurately and decisively.

Andrade caused so much damage to Lineker’s face that Herb Dean called for a stop at the end of the fourth round and awarded the ONE bantamweight MMA world title to ‘Wonder Boy’.