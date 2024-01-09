WATCH: Fabricio Andrade turns John Lineker’s ribs into mincemeat with lethal knee strike

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade might as well have a new fight nickname: 'The Body Snatcher'. This is because 'Wonder Boy' has a penchant for putting his opponents away with debilitating strikes to the midsection.

Andrade has stopped a few world-class athletes with either kicks, punches, or knees to the body. He once scored back-to-back body shot KOs in ONE Championship by stopping Jeremy Pacatiw with a knee to the body and Kwon Won Il with a roundhouse to the midsection.

He nearly did it a third time in a row when he first faced former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Liineker back in October of 2022. The bout happened at ONE on Prime Video 3 and was for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Here's a video of the body shot:

That was one of the most perfectly placed and timed knee strikes you'll ever see. The way Fabricio Andrade waited for Lineker to throw the right hand to open up his liver for the knee was as well-calculated as it can be. It's a surprise that it didn't end then and there.

Due to an unfortunate accident, however, the match was called a no-contest after Andrade inadvertently hit Lineker with a knee to the groin shortly after hurting him with a body shot.

Fabricio Andrade finishes John Lineker in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 7

A few months after the unfortunate no-contest, Fabricio Andrade found redemption by facing Lineker once again in an immediate rematch at ONE Fight Night 7. In the rematch, 'Wonder Boy' fought a more methodical and smart fight as he wore 'Hands of Stone' down over the course of four rounds. He also managed to nearly KO Lineker a few times and eventually opened a cut near one of his eyes.

By the time the fifth and final round was about to begin, Lineker's corner threw in the towel as the cut was too severe for him to continue. With that said, the promotion saw a new bantamweight MMA king: Fabricio Andrade.