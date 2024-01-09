“The most thrilling fight of the evening” – Shamil Gasanov vows to put on a show in ONE Fight Night 18 war vs. Oh Ho Taek

Russian standout Shamil Gasanov expects his main event showdown with Oh Ho Taek to deliver an exciting back-and-forth scrap between two of the promotion’s top submission specialists.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 18 will feature a can’t-miss featherweight headliner as ‘The Cobra’ looks to score his second win under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing in his way of that goal will be South Korean star Oh Ho Taek. ‘Spider’ also steps into the contest looking for his second win with ONE.

With both fighters more than proficient on the ground, Shamil Gasanov expects their bout to deliver some high-level and highly entertaining grappling.

“I anticipate a grappling-heavy encounter, as I love to grapple, and he excels at submitting his opponents,” Gasanov told ONE Championship in a recent interview. I’m confident that our clash will be the most thrilling fight of the evening.”

Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek look to get back into the win column

Both Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek will be looking to bounce back from losses in their last outings inside the Circle.

After scoring an impressive first-round submission victory against Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3, ‘The Cobra’ came up short against Garry Tonon, suffering a second-round submission against ‘The Lion Killer.’

Oh Ho Taek escaped his promotional debut in 2022 with a split decision win over Ryogo Takahashi. However, he fell short in his next contest with a devastating knockout loss against Akbar Abdullaev just 44 seconds into their contest.

Who comes out on top when Gasanov makes his first appearance of 2024 against South Korea’s always-dangerous Oh Ho Taek? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.