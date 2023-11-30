WATCH: Liam Harrison looking scary nearly two months ahead of impending return to action

After being forced to watch on the sidelines and recover from the injury that he sustained in his last fight, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is finally back in full training.

In a recent video he uploaded on his official Instagram account, Harrison was seen hitting the pads in the gym with his coach.

In the video, ‘The Hitman’ was looking sharp and ready as he now prepares for his next ONE Championship fight. Harrison suffered multiple tears in his ligaments after former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama unloaded a powerful kick to his knee and stopped him in their world title showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2022.

The Bad Company representative needed multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery to ensure that he was back to full health. Now that the waiting game is over for him, he now wants to prove that he’s still one of the best strikers in the world.

Liam Harrison to welcome John Lineker in Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 18

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is Liam Harrison’s opponent for his return to action, as they are set to go toe-to-toe on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18.

It will be Lineker’s first Muay Thai fight after winning six of his eight fights in the mixed martial arts ruleset in ONE Championship. ‘Hands of Stone’ is one of the feared fighters in the division because of the one-hit knockout power he possesses.

He has scored TKO/KO wins over Kevin Belingon, Troy Worthen, Bibiano Fernandes, and Kim Jae Woong, but Harrison will not back down as he also has knockout power. The 38-year-old British also has two TKO/KO victories in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video goes down on January 12 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.