WATCH: Liam Harrison shows textbook way to cause the most damage with leg trips in Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has built a great reputation in the combat sports community after winning world titles and tournaments all over the world throughout the course of his lengthy professional career. Because of this, he is one of the most sought-after instructors in the sport.

On November 24, 2023, Harrison shared that their latest promotion in their gym has received many new members. To commemorate this achievement, he shared a breakdown of his leg trips on Instagram with the caption:

“We’re having a crazy influx of sign ups on this sale…way over the 40k members since start let’s head towards 50. Code Friday for 50 percent off yearly. Link in bio #muaythai #hitman #liamharrisontraining #muaythaicoach #martialarts”

The Bad Company representative has published two short clips of the technique along with real fight examples. In the first clip, he gave out the breakdown of a leg trip where he caught his opponent’s teep and explained:

“To get the most momentum behind this, your body mechanics need to be on point. As the teep comes, I step back as I step back in what this left arm will be doing: lifting the teep, lift the leg up high there. If I just keep the leg down low and I step in there, yeah, it might go, but it’s not gonna have the momentum that I want it to when you fight.

“You want to make your opponents land as awkward as possible, either up high on the head or on the back there, so I’m gonna step back as I step in. This left hand comes up high right across the front. Kick him through the back of his leg there, almost trying to pancake him. Okay, so again, I step out.”

In the second clip, he demonstrated the variation where he caught a knee strike and transitioned to the trip. He added:

“Comes grab the knee and the sweep boom. This one’s got to be done fast, though, so as the left knee comes, I’m gonna step out to my left. The step to the left is very important. Okay, as I do that, I bring my right hand underneath and I’m gonna top Andy up or kick his ankle out, whichever one, whichever range you’re at, whichever works best for you. Okay, so nice and slow left knee come, I’m gonna sweep, and this hand goes underneath there.”

Harrison added:

“From there, I can either tip straight up or kick his ankle away and take him down, okay so again, I step out underhook and then I throw down, okay. It’s really good if you’re fighting against someone tall who’s trying a long knee to step in a lot again. Knee comes, grab the knee and the sweep, and then take down that’s the first one, or if you don’t want to sweep, you can just push away.”

Liam Harrison wants a triumphant return against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18

After showing the Muay Thai technique that helped him become one of the world's most respected and famous combat sports athletes, he aims to use this against his upcoming opponent, John Lineker, on January 12.

‘The Hitman’ will welcome ‘Hands of Stone’ in the art of the eight limbs ruleset and wants a rude reception from the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion in the sport. However, Harrison should be wary of Lineker’s power because he has one-punch knockout power.

ONE Fight Night 18 goes down on January 12 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.